How Odisha government played huge role in Indian hockey's success at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian men’s hockey team secured a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, their second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games. The achievement has been a source of immense pride for the nation, especially for the state of Odisha, which has played a crucial role in the resurgence of Indian hockey. India's players pose on the podium with their bronze medals after the men's final field hockey match between Germany and the Netherlands during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium(AFP)

Odisha’s involvement with Indian hockey began in 2018 when the state government, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, stepped in as the official sponsor of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. This partnership was initiated when the sport struggled financially following Sahara’s exit as the primary sponsor.

“Indeed a historic and very, very special moment for India. The Indian team’s historic medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 has swelled every Indian’s heart in pride. It is also a deeply emotional moment for me personally. May this bring back the halcyon days for hockey, bringing more and more laurels for the country,” Patnaik posted on X.

Patnaik, a hockey goalkeeper during his school days, personally congratulated the players, including Odisha’s own Amit Rohidas, and spoke about the emotional significance of this achievement for the state.

Patnaik’s involvement with the sport has been described as transformative. Hockey is now celebrated as a major sport in Odisha, earning the state the reputation of being the “hockey capital” of India.

The state committed a significant investment in Hockey under Patnaik, with a deal worth ₹120 crore that was later extended by another ten years, ensuring continued support until 2033. The sponsorship was further extended to 2036 by the current Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, underlining the state's long-term commitment to the sport.

Odisha’s contribution has gone beyond just financial support. The state has developed world-class infrastructure to promote hockey and has built the world’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela, with a seating capacity of 20,000. This stadium, located in Sundargarh district and known as the cradle of Indian hockey, was a significant venue for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, hosted by Odisha in 2018 and 2023. The state has also organized several international tournaments, such as the FIH Men’s Series Finals in 2019 and the Olympic Hockey Qualifiers in the same year. These initiatives have provided the Indian teams with the facilities and environment to train and compete at the highest level.

The Odisha government’s continued support is expected to play a pivotal role in the future of Indian hockey. With the extension of the sponsorship deal and infrastructure development, the state is laying a strong foundation for the sport’s growth in the country. As India celebrates this Olympic success, much of the credit goes to Odisha for its commitment to nurturing and promoting hockey nationally and internationally.