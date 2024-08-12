 Humans of Olympics: The one who left Paris to watch the Olympics mania from the countryside | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Humans of Olympics: The one who left Paris to watch the Olympics mania from the countryside

ByShrenik Avlani
Aug 12, 2024 03:38 PM IST

Meet Alexis Delori, 26, internal communications manager for a French scouts group.

Alexis Delori, 26, has a cycle in his utilities room. He goes hiking regularly. He loves the outdoors and sports, not just watching them but playing many of them too. He is French, so football, of course, is among his top favourites.

Alexis Delori is an internal communications manager for a French scouting organisation.(Shrenik Avlani)
Alexis Delori is an internal communications manager for a French scouting organisation.(Shrenik Avlani)

“The French people hold socialist principles dear to their heart. Those who didn’t support the Olympics did so because they feel that France has many issues that the money spent on the games could have been used to address and fix,” said Delori explaining why some people were not so thrilled about Paris 2024.

However, he was neutral about Paris hosting the Olympics. But when it came to the question of staying back in Paris and deal with the influx of millions of sports fans from across the world, he wasn’t neutral at all. He got dinner and drinks with his friends a day before the opening ceremony and left the city the following day. Just hours before the opening ceremony, he hopped onto a train to Provence, where he has been following the games on his phone and television.

He has been busy cycling around the countryside and olive plantations with his parents and friends and enjoying family dinners and hikes. “I have been keeping track of the Olympics and even following live action but far away from all the madness and hustle bustle of Paris. I am in the nature and having a great time watching France do well at the Olympics that they have played wonderful hosts to,” said Delori, an internal communications manager for a French scouts group.

“I will return to Paris probably around August 20 when most of the traveling fans and the Olympics circus has left town,” he added.

News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Humans of Olympics: The one who left Paris to watch the Olympics mania from the countryside
© 2024 HindustanTimes
