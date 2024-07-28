I told myself I had to do what I had to, says Manu Bhaker

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker ended India’s medal drought in shooting at the Olympics –- going back to London 2012 –- with a bronze medal at the Paris Games. The medal also served as a sweet redemption for the pistol shooter who had returned medal-less from Tokyo Games three years back. Manu Bhaker celebrates with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal on Sunday. (AP)

“I am feeling great. It feels surreal,” a visibly happy Manu told the host broadcaster shortly after her event. Consistently hitting high 10s, Manu was put under intense pressure by the Korean duo of Jin Ye Oh and Yeji Kim who took the gold and silver medals. At one stage, Manu had put herself in the running for a silver medal but a 10.5 from the Korean nudged her ahead. Manu had hit 10.3 on the same shot.

“I put in a lot of effort. Even for the last shot, I was fighting with all the energy I had,” Manu said after the event.

Asked how she kept her composure in the tense final moments of the match, Manu credited it to exhaustive readings of Gita.

“Honestly, I read a lot of Gita. It says just do what you are meant to do and supposed to do. You can’t control the result or destiny. That’s what Krishna told Arjuna, and I believe in it.”

Manu had gone to Tokyo as one of India’s leading medal hopes but after misfiring in all her three events, this was a comeback that was three years in the making. In between, she parted ways with her coach Jaspal Rana before joining forces with him last year.

“The past can remain in the past,” she said when asked to comment on her travails post Tokyo.

“This medal is for all of us. I am really happy that I was the medium for this medal for India. It’s a very good feeling,” she said.

The only shooter in the Indian contingent to compete in all three pistol events -- 10m, 25m, and mixed team -- Manu said the focus will now shift to the other events.

“I still have a lot of events to go and I want to do well there too,” she said. “I hope India wins as many medals as possible. To all my loved ones, thank you so much for sticking by me through my hard times,” the bronze medallist added.

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, took to X to congratulate the 22-year-old.

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off. It’s incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!” the 2008 Beijing gold medallist wrote.

Manu thus becomes only the first female shooter from India, and fifth overall, to win an Olympic medal. With Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal making it to the 10m air rifle final in men’s and women’s divisions, Manu’s medal may just be the right start for the 21-member Indian shooting contingent.