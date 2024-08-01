India's chef de mission Gagan Narang breaks down on live TV after Swapnil Kusale's historic bronze in Paris Olympics

India's chef de mission for Paris Olympics 2024, Gagan Narang could not hold back his tears during a conversation with former teammate Joydeep Karmakar after Swapnil Kusale won a historic bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. This was India's first-ever medal in this category. Swapnil joined Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to win India's third medal at the Games - all from shooting, making it the most successful Games for the Indian shooting contingent. Gagan Narang broke down on live TV after Swapnil Kusale won a historic bronze medal in Paris Olympics

Swapnil's bronze medal is a momentous achievement in an event that never found favour in the Indian shooting community. The rifle 3-position event is considered one of the most difficult disciplines in shooting, where shooters must maintain consistency in three different positions—kneeling, prone, and standing—to emerge winners.

Joydeep Karmakar, who finished fourth in the London Games in 2012 in the 50m rifle prone event, revealed that he missed out on the tournament because the authorities did not want to send the team for a “less important” event.

"I had qualified for the World Championships in 1998 but I was told that this event is not important, so we won't send the team. Swapnil has broken the glass ceiling. You think things will improve and now this event will get recognition?" Joydeep asked to Gagan on Jio Cinema.

While answering, Gagan, the bronze medalist of the London 2012 Games in the 10m rifle event, broke down.

"Yes Joydeep, you must remember what difficulties we faced back in our days. There was shortage of ammunition and other facilities. But finally Swapnil has done it. So proud of him," he said, trying hard to maintain composure on live TV.

Gagan said Swapnil's historic bronze medal was greater than gold as it was a landmark moment in Indian shooting history.

"Swapnil and Aishwary (Pratap Singh Tomar) were the underdogs in the shooting contingent. Nobody was really focussing on them. But I knew they can do something special. Aishwary did well but unfortunately could not qualify for finals but Swapnil did it. He was away from the limelight, working very hard, avoided all distractions. I know how determined he was. Actually this medal is a lot more than gold," he said.

When Swapnil was informed about Gagan Narang's emotions after his bronze, the Indian Oympic debutant said, the former shooter has been a constant support over the years. "He has supported for many years. He is an inspiration, He has told me a told many things, how to protect myself and reach at this stage," he said.

"Lot of emtions, can't express everything right now. A big thank you to India and my parents for supporting," he added.

Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage. It took the country's overall tally to three, all bronze in shooting, at the Paris Games.