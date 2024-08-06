India's dismal badminton campaign at the Olympics comes to an end with no podium finish; worst performance since 2008

India's badminton campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics concluded without a medal, marking their worst performance since 2008. A seven-member Indian contingent, including two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, participated but failed to secure a place on the podium. India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a shock defeat in the quarterfinal of men's doubles(AFP)

Indian badminton legend and team mentor for the badminton squad at the Olympics, Prakash Padukone, was disappointed with the way Indian players have performed at the Olympics, falling short at the times it mattered the most.

“I am a little disappointed in our performance that we could not even get a single medal from Badminton,” he told ANI. “Like I have said before, we were contenders for three medals so at least one would have made me happy. But having said this, this time, the Government, Sports Authority of India, and Sports Ministry have done their best, and I don't think anyone could have done anything more than what the Government has done, so I think the players also need to take responsibility.”

Lakshya Sen, competing in men's singles, came closest to winning a medal. He reached the semi-finals but lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and subsequently fell short in the bronze medal match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. This defeat ended India's 12-year streak of winning medals in Olympic badminton.

“He played well but of course, I am a little disappointed, he could not finish it yesterday too, he was in a winning position in the first game, and could have probably made a difference yesterday itself. After winning the first game he was leading 8-3 today, he has always been a little uncomfortable playing on the faster side so he has to work on that,” Padukone said.

PV Sindhu, who had previously won silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020, was eliminated in the round of 16 by China's He Bingjiao. In men's singles, HS Prannoy advanced to the knockout stage but was defeated by compatriot Lakshya Sen in the round of 16.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded third, progressed through the group stage but were defeated in the quarter-finals by Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The women's doubles team of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa failed to advance beyond the group stage.

This disappointing outcome mirrors the challenges faced by Indian badminton players at the highest level despite previous successes. The last time India failed to win a badminton medal at the Olympics was in 2008, prior to Saina Nehwal's bronze in London 2012, followed by Sindhu's medals in Rio and Tokyo.

“All the support and finances needed to perform at the top level were given to the Indian players. It’s not like earlier times when our players lacked facilities and funds. So, it’s high time our players step up and win as expected,” Padukone told reporters.