IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes

The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B for the Tokyo Games, which were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST

IOC president Thomas Bach hit back at the continuing speculation about whether the Tokyo Olympics may be canceled or postponed again, saying that such talk is damaging for the thousands of athletes preparing to take part this year.

The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B for the Tokyo Games, which were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Japan's government quickly and firmly dismissed a report that it had concluded the games would have be canceled. However, talk about whether the games can go ahead refuses to go away.

“All these speculations are hurting the athletes in their preparations,” Bach said after a monthly meeting of the IOC executive board.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23, with 11,000 athletes competing in 33 sports.

Bach noted that athletes don't need more distractions as they already have “to overcome the challenges in their daily training and competitions with all the restrictions they are facing.” “We want not to destroy any Olympic dream of any athlete,” the IOC leader said.

The Times of London's report last week quoted an anonymous senior official in Japan suggesting the country could focus on hosting in 2032. That's the next available Summer Games after Paris hosts in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

“I want to say 'good luck' if you would have to discuss this with an athlete who is preparing for the Olympic Games 2021,” Bach said Thursday.

Asked about vaccination programs, Bach repeated that athletes and workers at the Olympics are advised to be inoculated but it would not be mandatory to enter Japan.

“We are not in favor of athletes jumping the queue,” he said.

The 206 national Olympic bodies have been urged by the IOC to liaise with their governments about the place of sports in vaccination programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the other major gathering of Olympic officials this year.

The IOC's annual meeting, where Bach is set to be re-elected unopposed as president, will now take place online instead of in a conference hall in Athens.

Bach said the virtual meeting will keep its March 10-12 dates, and Athens will host the annual meeting in 2025. That is when the next president will be elected after Bach reaches the limit of 12 years leading the Olympic body.

A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
olympics

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The rollout at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is planned for Feb. 4, with Tokyo likely to present on Feb. 5.
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Need high-intensity meets to prepare for Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Currently, in the training camp in Bhubaneswar, Chopra is eyeing a return to action at the Federation Cup on March 15.
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
olympics

Wrestlers glad as competition resumes, eye Olympic berths

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • For the 250-odd participants, it was a new lifeline. They had people cheering for them from the stands but repeated appeals for wearing masks and social distancing had no takers. There were no marked zones, no bio-secure area for wrestlers and coaches in the indoor arena.
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST
There has been intense speculation over the staging of Tokyo Olympics in July-August with some reports suggesting that the Games may be scrapped while the organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee insisting they will be held on schedule.
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
olympics

Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Japan hopes to start Covid-19 vaccinations in late February, but uncertainty is growing that a nation ranked among the world’s lowest in vaccine confidence can pull off the massive, $14 billion project in time for the games in July, casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can happen.
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
olympics

Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again.
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
olympics

IOC chief Bach says 'no Plan B' for Tokyo Games

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Thomas Bach reaffirmed his commitment to holding the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
olympics

Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk near a banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic games in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
olympics

Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Kono's statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They have both said repeatedly the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.”
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
Agnes Keleti, former Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, reacts to fireworks going off on her birthday cake in Budapest.(AP)
olympics

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The Holocaust survivor and winner of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics — including five golds — celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday in her native Budapest, punctuating a life of achievement, adventure, tragedy and perseverance which, she says, passed by in a flash.
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
Deepa Malik, seen with her daughters, overcame her handicap caused by cancer, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics. Deepa won silver in the shot put F-53 division on Monday.(HT Photo)
olympics

Deepa Malik’s zest for life lands her Paralympic shot put silver

By Saurabh Duggal | Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2016 11:28 PM IST
Left wheelchair-bound after three surgeries for cancer in the spinal cord, Deepa Malik never gave up, landing silver at the Rio Paralympics.
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Before one can talk of lofty things like Olympic winners and increased medal counts, there is a need for India to figure out the basics.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
olympics

All-round excellence built through science is missing in Indian sport

By Sukhwant Basra | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2016 11:34 AM IST
As the PM looks to a task force to map India’s sporting future, HT highlights what our major drawbacks are.
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
The Indian contingent marches at the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.(PTI File Photo)
olympics

Coaches not spared as sports body reviews India’s ‘lacklustre’ Rio performance

By PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2016 06:54 PM IST
Athletes have not been spared the blame in Sports Authority of India’s review of the country’s “lacklustre” Olympic performance even as it suggested a three-pronged strategy, including a through evaluation of coaches, for an improved performance in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
Lochte, 32, has been suspended until mid 2017.(REUTERS)
olympics

Lochte banned for 10 months for fabricating Rio robbery story: Reports

By AFP, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 10:17 AM IST
US swimmer Ryan Lochte has been hit with a 10-month suspension following his bogus gunpoint robbery story during a drunken night out at the Rio Olympics, two separate media reports said Wednesday.
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
Confetti falls during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.(REUTERS)
olympics

In pics: Rio Paralympics opens with samba, wheelchairs and protests

By AFP, Rio De Janeiro
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2016 09:27 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba, parading wheelchairs, giant balloons -- and political protests -- at the famed Maracana stadium
