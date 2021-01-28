IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes
IOC president Thomas Bach hit back at the continuing speculation about whether the Tokyo Olympics may be canceled or postponed again, saying that such talk is damaging for the thousands of athletes preparing to take part this year.
The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B for the Tokyo Games, which were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Japan's government quickly and firmly dismissed a report that it had concluded the games would have be canceled. However, talk about whether the games can go ahead refuses to go away.
“All these speculations are hurting the athletes in their preparations,” Bach said after a monthly meeting of the IOC executive board.
The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23, with 11,000 athletes competing in 33 sports.
Bach noted that athletes don't need more distractions as they already have “to overcome the challenges in their daily training and competitions with all the restrictions they are facing.” “We want not to destroy any Olympic dream of any athlete,” the IOC leader said.
The Times of London's report last week quoted an anonymous senior official in Japan suggesting the country could focus on hosting in 2032. That's the next available Summer Games after Paris hosts in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.
“I want to say 'good luck' if you would have to discuss this with an athlete who is preparing for the Olympic Games 2021,” Bach said Thursday.
Asked about vaccination programs, Bach repeated that athletes and workers at the Olympics are advised to be inoculated but it would not be mandatory to enter Japan.
“We are not in favor of athletes jumping the queue,” he said.
The 206 national Olympic bodies have been urged by the IOC to liaise with their governments about the place of sports in vaccination programs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the other major gathering of Olympic officials this year.
The IOC's annual meeting, where Bach is set to be re-elected unopposed as president, will now take place online instead of in a conference hall in Athens.
Bach said the virtual meeting will keep its March 10-12 dates, and Athens will host the annual meeting in 2025. That is when the next president will be elected after Bach reaches the limit of 12 years leading the Olympic body.
IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic
Need high-intensity meets to prepare for Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra
- Currently, in the training camp in Bhubaneswar, Chopra is eyeing a return to action at the Federation Cup on March 15.
Wrestlers glad as competition resumes, eye Olympic berths
- For the 250-odd participants, it was a new lifeline. They had people cheering for them from the stands but repeated appeals for wearing masks and social distancing had no takers. There were no marked zones, no bio-secure area for wrestlers and coaches in the indoor arena.
Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety
Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics
Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting'
- Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again.
IOC chief Bach says 'no Plan B' for Tokyo Games
- Thomas Bach reaffirmed his commitment to holding the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games
- The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
Japan minister says "anything can happen" with Tokyo Games
- Kono's statements contradict the official government position and that of the local organizing committee. They have both said repeatedly the games will take place and will be “safe and secure.”
'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100
- The Holocaust survivor and winner of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics — including five golds — celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday in her native Budapest, punctuating a life of achievement, adventure, tragedy and perseverance which, she says, passed by in a flash.
Deepa Malik’s zest for life lands her Paralympic shot put silver
All-round excellence built through science is missing in Indian sport
Coaches not spared as sports body reviews India’s ‘lacklustre’ Rio performance
Lochte banned for 10 months for fabricating Rio robbery story: Reports
In pics: Rio Paralympics opens with samba, wheelchairs and protests
