IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters renew quest for excellence
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
olympics

ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters renew quest for excellence

In the first multi-nation Olympic sport event of this scale anywhere in the world amid the pandemic, India is fielding a strong 57-member squad, including the 15 quota holders for the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Deprived of competition for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's phenomenal pistol and rifle shooters will renew their quest for excellence when the ISSF World Cup begins here from Friday.

In the first multi-nation Olympic sport event of this scale anywhere in the world amid the pandemic, India is fielding a strong 57-member squad, including the 15 quota holders for the Tokyo Olympics.

While it will be a first competitive outing for the pistol and rifle shooters in a world ravaged by the health crisis, those in skeet and trap events had participated in the Shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt last month.

There is no dearth of proven performers in the Indian team and quite a few of them would look to use it as a testing ground before the Olympics, but the tournament assumes added significance for Anish Bhanwala.

For the 18-year-old from Karnal, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, a good performance here would help him secure an Olympic quota and swell India's already unprecedented tally to 16.

While speaking to the Indian shooters during the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh mentioned about India's prospects in men's 25m rapid fire pistol, event in which Anish competes.

"We wish everyone all the very best and in particular, our men's rapid fire pistol squad, where we have the opportunity to deliver the 16th Olympic quota to the country," Raninder told reporters.

What could help Anish in his endeavour is his high world ranking and the qualifications of others ranked above him.

Anish is currently ranked 12th in the world. The ISSF could allot individual quota to the athlete who accumulates more ranking points by the May 31 deadline.

The tournament is more important for shooters looking to secure rank based points and subsequent quotas for the Tokyo Games.

On the first competition day, India will see participation from Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta and Deepak Kumar in the men's 10m air rifle qualification. Pankaj Kumar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will shoot in MQS (Minimum Qualification Score).

That will be followed by a world class lineup featuring the extremely talented Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela (the first two Tokyo Games quota winners from India) in the women's 10m air rifle competition.

Shriyanka Sadangi and Nisha Kanwar will be in the MQS.

The second competition day will be a star-studded affair as the likes of the sensational Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will take to the range with an aim to add to the laurels they have won in recent years.

The qualifications and finals of both men's and women's 10m air pistol events will be held on Saturday, which could also see excellent shooters such as Elavenil, Anjum, Apurvi and Divyansh in action, provided they clear the qualification hurdles on the opening day of the combined world cup.

With the postponement of next month's World Cup in Korea following pullouts by India and a few other countries due to its 14 mandatory hard quarantine for inbound travellers, the Tokyo-bound shooters don't have a lot of tournaments to iron out their chinks before the Olympics.

Barring the tournament in the Indian capital, there is a combined world cup schedule in Baku, Azerbaijan from June 21 to July 2 and a shotgun world cup in Lonato, Italy from May 7-17.

The absence of shooting powerhouses China and Japan will be certainly felt but that will definitely not take away from the shooters the thrill of competing in one of the biggest tournaments in a long, long time.

A total of 294 athletes will be seen in action in the tournament with as many as 53 countries confirming their entries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
issf world cup
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Murali Sreeshankar, of India, competes during the qualifications for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.(AP)
Murali Sreeshankar, of India, competes during the qualifications for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.(AP)
olympics

Murali Sreeshankar chases the perfect jump, again and again

By Avishek Roy, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:36 AM IST
  • The young long jumper who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a national record 8.26m talks about his journey as an athlete and person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Murli Sreeshankar(Twitter/Athletics Federation of India)
Murli Sreeshankar(Twitter/Athletics Federation of India)
olympics

Sreeshankar sets national long jump mark, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The national record holder, who turns 22 later this month, had nicely peaked towards his target in the last one month with solid performances in the Indian Grand Prix meets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Annu Rani in action at the World Athletics Championships, Doha.(Reuters Photo)
Annu Rani in action at the World Athletics Championships, Doha.(Reuters Photo)
olympics

Annu Rani betters own javelin national record, still misses Olympics mark

PTI, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The 28-year-old, who had won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games and a silver in the Asian Championships in 2019, was representing Uttar Pradesh in the national event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manika Batra of India(Getty Images)
Manika Batra of India(Getty Images)
olympics

Manika Batra knocked out of World Singles Olympic Qualification Tournament

PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Despite losing the first two games, world number 63 Batra held her nerve and attempted a comeback by winning the third game. However, her higher-ranked opponent Yang, world number 44, didn't let the momentum slip and wrapped up the tie 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo,(AP)
A man walks by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo,(AP)
olympics

Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, attends a news conference after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) general meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS(AP)
Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, attends a news conference after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) general meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS(AP)
olympics

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Hashimoto added that she wanted a decision on allowing foreign spectators to be made before the start of the Olympic Torch relay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, speaks during a media briefing after a council meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, speaks during a media briefing after a council meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
olympics

New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assure everyone that the Olympics will be safe and secure, a phrase she repeated a dozen times Friday in her inaugural news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The giant Olympic rings are pictured two days before the start of the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The giant Olympic rings are pictured two days before the start of the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
olympics

No fans from abroad for postponed Tokyo Olympics: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The report came just an hour before Tokyo organizers held “five-party” talks online with the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government of Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans(Twitter)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
olympics

BWF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 15

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The Malaysia Open, which was initially scheduled for March 31-April 4, has been pushed back to May 25-30, while April's Malaysia Masters has been postponed until further notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka is interviewed after winning her semi final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka is interviewed after winning her semi final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
olympics

Osaka says Tokyo 2020 chief resignation over sexist comments was 'really good'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:01 PM IST
On Thursday, after about two weeks of international furore, he was replaced by Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, was born just days before Tokyo hosted the 1964 games, and was named after the Olympic flame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India competes against Maharu Yoshimura of Japan during day two of the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships at Among Raga Stadium.(Getty Images)
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India competes against Maharu Yoshimura of Japan during day two of the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships at Among Raga Stadium.(Getty Images)
olympics

Indian table tennis players look to shake off rust ahead of Tokyo qualifiers

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Anxious for competition amid the pandemic, stars like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will begin Olympics-focused build-up with the Table Tennis national championships.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
File image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
olympics

Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday plans were changed because of “current challenges to international travel and related restrictions in many countries” during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation at a meeting with council and executive board members at the committee headquarters in Tokyo.(AP)
Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation at a meeting with council and executive board members at the committee headquarters in Tokyo.(AP)
olympics

Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week: report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Local organisers need to "urgently" pick a new president with just five months left to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are setting up a selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto said last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Kumar holds the national record of 3:55.59 secs in the 50km race walk .(HT Photo)
Sandeep Kumar holds the national record of 3:55.59 secs in the 50km race walk .(HT Photo)
olympics

Quelling lockdown blues, race walker trio makes Tokyo cut

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • At the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi, Kumar and Goswami showed great resolve to not only book Tokyo Olympics berths, but also shatter the national records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP