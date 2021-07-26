Manipur to appoint Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The state government would also reward Mirabai Chanu with ₹1 crore, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.
PTI | , Imphal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 49 kg category in women’s weightlifting event(AP)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won Silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department.

The state government would also reward her with 1 crore, the chief minister said.

Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in the 49 kg category, will hold the designation of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Singh said.

The Manipur government has also decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon, he added.

Judoka L Sushila Devi will also be promoted from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, Singh said.

All participants of the Tokyo Olympics will be handed a sum of 25 lakhs, he announced.

At least five athletes from Manipur, including Chanu, Devi and boxer Mary Kom, are representing the country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
