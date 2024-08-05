Manu Bhaker, double bronze-medallist, named India's flag bearer at closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024

Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker has been named India's flag bearer for the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old shooter scripted history for India in Paris by winning two bronze medals. Manu opened the account for India at medal tally with a bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol event. She became the first woman shooter for India to win a medal at the Olympics. India's Manu Bhaker celebrates with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final.(AP)

She ended India's 12-year-long medal drought in shooting at the Olympics as Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang were the last shooters to finish on the podium during the 2012 games in London.

After winning a medal in the individual event, Bhaker joined hands with Sarabjot Singh to clinch the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze. She became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic event.

"Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour," an IOA official told PTI.

The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana had earlier said it would be an honour to be India's as flag bearer.

"There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to," Manu had told PTI.

Meanwhile, the IOA has not finalised the male flag bearer as the decision might be taken in the coming days with few events left to finish where India have a bright chance of winning more medals.

Besides Manu's two medals, fellow shooter Swapnil Kushale clinched India's third medal also a bronze in the men's 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen will take part in the bronze medal match on Monday after losing the semifinal to Viktor Axelsen. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team moved closer to getting a medal as they beat Great Britain on penalties to reach the semi-final.

Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his javelin throw campaign on August 6.

Earlier, star shuttler PV Sindhu and veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal led the group of 78 Indian athletes, as the flagbearers in the Parade of Nations at the River Seine in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.