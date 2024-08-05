Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10 Live Updates: Spotlight on Lakshya in bronze medal playoff, women's TT team face Romania

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10 Live Updates: There was plenty of action for India on Day 9 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, with Lakshya Sen remaining in medal contention despite a defeat. The ace shuttler lost 20-22 14-21 to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. After the defeat, Lakshya remains in the hunt for a medal and will fight for bronze. Meanwhile, in athletics Parul Chaudhary came eighth in the women's 3000m steeplechase round 1, failing to qualify further....Read More

The men's hockey team were in fine form and defeated Great Britain on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time. In shooting, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala failed to qualify for the final of 25m men's rapid fire pistol. India's boxing campaign came to an end as Lovlina Borgohain lost her women's 75kg quarter-final bout.

On Day 7, there will hardly be any action for India in the first-half. The day will begin with skeet mixed team qualification, where Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be in action. It will be followed by the women's team table tennis pre-quarterfinal match between India and Romania.

There will also be plenty of action in sailing and athletics, where Avinash Sable will also be in action in men's 3,000m steeplechase round 1. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen will have his bronze medal playoff match vs Malaysia Zii Jia Lee in the evening.

SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 10-

Shooting

Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification): Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka -- 12.30 pm

Table tennis

Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India vs Romania -- 1.30 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 6.10 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 7.15 pm

Athletics

Women's 400m (Round 1): Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) -- 3.57 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1): Avinash Sable (Heat 2) -- 10.50 pm

Badminton

Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff): Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) -- 6.00 pm

KEY POINTERS FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 10:

- Lakshya Sen will have his bronze medal match

- Avinash Sable will be in 3,000m steeplechase action

- India's medal tally stands at 3 (three bronze medals)