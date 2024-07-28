Manu Bhaker joins Bindra and Rathore in elite list, ends India's 12-year-long shooting jinx with bronze in Paris

22-year-old Manu Bhaker etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at Olympics. Bhaker scripted history on Sunday by securing a bronze medal in the final of Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics. With her bronze, India also opened her account in the medal tally in the mega sporting event. Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, France, Sunday, July 28, 2024.(PTI)

It was India's fifth medal in shooting at the Olympics, but in the past, all the accolades were won by the men's shooter. It took India 12 years to win another medal in shooting as Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang were the last shooters to finish on the podium during the 2022 London Olympics. Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal, but Bhaker broke the jinx in Paris.

Shooter Event Medal Olympics Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Men’s double trap Silver Athens 2004 Abhinav Bindra Men’s 10m air rifle Gold Beijing 2008 Gagan Narang Men’s 10m air rifle Bronze London 2012 Vijay Kumar Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol Silver London 2012 Manu Bhaker Women's 10m air pistol Bronze Paris 2024

Bhaker, who has been amongst one of the best in shooting for India in the past few years, clinched a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

She became an inspiration for several Indian women shooters across the country with her massive achievement. The 22-year-old became a part of Indian Olympic history before claiming the medal by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

Abhinav Bindra, the only Indian shooter to win a gold medal at Olympics, lavished big praise on Bhaker for achievement and hailed her dedication, hard work, and passion.

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off,” Bindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!,” he added.

Bhaker had a forgettable Olympic campaign last time in Tokyo where she was one of India's medal prospects, but her pistol malfunctioned during the event, which led to a heartbreaking exit from the mega sporting event.

It was a redemption arc for Manu as she pulled herself up after Tokyo's heartbreak and worked hard to make sure she get a medal in her second attempt which she eventually did on Sunday in Paris.

Meanwhile, she finished behind South Korea's Ye Jin, who clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points and her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.