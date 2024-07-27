Manu Bhaker salvages underwhelming day for Indian shooters, cruises into women's 10m air pistol final

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker emerged as a much-needed positive for Indian shooting at the Olympic Games on Day 1, as he entered the 10m women’s air pistol final. Bhaker showcased remarkable consistency, rescuing what had been an otherwise underwhelming day for her compatriots; the 22-year-old shooter achieved a qualification score of 580, securing third place and ensuring her spot in the final. India's Manu Bhaker reacts during the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics(AP)

Hungary's Veronika Major led the qualifications with a score of 582, while fellow Indian Rhythm Sangwan finished 15th with a score of 573. The final is set to take place on Sunday.

This marks a significant turnaround for Bhaker, who had a disappointing debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago. Having faced setbacks and missed opportunities, she has been determined to overcome those memories and add an Olympic medal to her already impressive achievements. Bhaker started with a solid 97 points in her first series to secure the fourth spot after the first series and maintained her position with another 97 in the second.

Although Rhythm Sangwan struggled and fell to 26th place following a subpar performance, Bhaker continued to rise, staying in the top two after a strong 98 in her third series. Despite a rare slip with an 8 in her fifth series, Bhaker's overall performance was enough to keep her in contention, ensuring her place in the final.

In contrast, the men’s 10m air pistol event proved disappointing for Indian shooters. Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema displayed flashes of brilliance but ultimately failed to advance to the final. Sarabjot Singh finished ninth with a qualification score of 577, narrowly missing the final cut. Arjun Singh Cheema ended further behind in 18th place with a score of 574. The final qualifying spot was claimed by Germany's Robin Walter, who edged out Sarabjot by virtue of an additional inner 10 (X) shot.

Bhaker has now become the first Indian female shooter to qualify for an individual Olympic final in the last 20 years. Suma Shirur was the last Indian shooter to reach this feat, when she qualified for 10m Air Rifle final in Athens 2004.

Earlier in the day, Sarabjot Singh's performance included a perfect 100 in his fourth series, briefly lifting him into the top three, but he was unable to maintain the momentum. Similarly, Arjun Singh Cheema’s late surge, featuring 10 perfect 10s in his final series, was not enough to secure a spot in the final in men's 10m air pistol qualification.