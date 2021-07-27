Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu accorded hero's welcome in Manipur

Manipur accorded a hero’s welcome to welcome to India’s first silver medal winner in Olympics Saikhom Mirabai Chanu from the state when she arrived in Imphal on Tuesday afternoon.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh led well wishers including the family of Mirabai received the star weightlifter who won India's first Olympic medal in 49kg women's weightlifting with a total lift of 202 kg at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24.

Without delay the state Chief Minister Biren Singh along with the Olympic medallist drove straight to the City Convention centre to attend the felicitation programme which was attended by ministers, MLAs, officials, family of Mirabai, friends, relatives and other well-wishers.

Also Read | Olympics: Teary homecoming- Mirabai Chanu breaks down on meeting mother

Speaking at the felicitation programme, the Chief Minister Biren said that her silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics should be the stepping stone for more such milestones. Biren also asked her to work harder till she secures Olympic Gold Medal. He also announced that the State Government would begin a scheme to provide annual financial grants to the associations of the Olympic sports disciplines.

During the day’s felicitation, Chief Minister Biren Singh handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore as cash reward and also handed over the appointment order of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) to Mirabai Chanu. The Sports and Education departments have also extended a sum of ₹10 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively to Mirabai during the felicitation event.

An overjoyed Mirabai Chanu speaking at the felicitation said, “With all those love, faith and blessing given by the people, I manage to get this medal. So I wanted to dedicate this medal to the people.”

She said she was not as happy as she could not make it in Rio (Olympics) last time. "Since then I tried my best, completely focussing on training for five years in spite of facing difficulties including the injuries,” she said.

Mirabai thanked her parents, coaches at the state training centre for their blessing, guide and continuous support over the years. She also thanked the government for extending timely support over the years and particularly the trips to the USA for the training.

Later, the Chief Minister along with the Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs took Mirabai to her office and ushered her to the seat of Additional SP (Sports).

In a tweet, Chief Minister Biren wrote, "I’m extremely delighted to handover the newly furnished office of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in presence of her proud parents today. I was joined by my cabinet colleagues, Hon’ble MLAs and officials during the handing over ceremony."