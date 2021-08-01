Olympics: Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza placed 22nd after cross-country round

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza picked up 11.20 penalty points and was placed 22nd after the cross-country round at the Olympics here on Sunday.

A good round in the individual show jumping qualifier on Monday will ensure that Mirza, India's only equestrian at the Olympics in over two decades, and his horse Seigneur Medicott remain in the top 25 and make the eventing individual jumping final in the evening.

Mirza picked up 11.20 time penalties after a clear cross country round in the challenging Sea Forest Cross Country Course in the eventing competition, which took his total to 39.20.

He finished the country run in just over 8 minutes.

In the equestrian eventing cross country individual, a participant has to complete the course within 7 minutes 45 seconds to avoid incurring time penalties. The lower the penalty points count, the higher the rider ends up on the table.

Mirza and Seigneur started a bit late owing to a technical issue.

The delay in completing the course saw Mirza incur a time penalty of 11.20 for cross country stage based on going over the allotted time for the course.

After a spectacular dressage round, he was placed 9th on Saturday.

Mirza and his horse amassed 28.00 penalty points in dressage on Friday, breaking into the top 10 at sixth position.

The pair eventually ended the day tied seventh with Sweden's Louise Romeike and her horse Cato 60 on points (28.00).

Mirza has one more event to go -- show jumping -- and he has to finish in the top 25 to qualify for the eventing individual jumping final.

Great Britain's Oliver Townend is placed at the top of the standings, having incurred no time penalties on the course on Sunday, with 23.60 points on Ballaghmore Class.

His compatriot Laura Collett too cleared the course with no penalties, finishing third overall after this stage with 25.80 points on London 52.

Germany's Julia Krajewski was in second place after incurring 0.40 penalty points in the cross country stage, finishing with 25.60 points overall.