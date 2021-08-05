Olympics: Know your team - Heroes of Indian hockey who scripted history in Tokyo
The members of Indian men's hockey team in Tokyo etched their names in the history books after they led the team to a bronze medal win at the 2020 Olympics. India had to win an intense, thrilling, and grueling encounter against Germany that went right down to the wire. But in the end, despite trailing on two separate occasions in the match, India managed to pull off a stunning comeback 5-4 win to go past Germany and earn a podium finish.
Also read: 'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo
Here are the names of all the players who were a part of India's squad at the Tokyo Olympics:
Head Coach: Graham Reid
Dilpreet Singh
Rupinder Pal Singh
Surender Kumar
Manpreet Singh (Captain)
Hardik Singh
Gurjant Singh
Mandeep Singh
Simranjeet Singh
Mandeep Singh
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
Harmanpreet Singh
PR Sreejesh (Goalkeeper)
Sumit Kumar
Nilakanta Sharma
Shamsher Singh
Varun Kumar
Birendra Lakra
Amit Rohidas
Vivek Sagar Prasad