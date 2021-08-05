Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Know your team - Heroes of Indian hockey who scripted history in Tokyo
olympics

Olympics: Know your team - Heroes of Indian hockey who scripted history in Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team scripted history in Tokyo winning the bronze medal.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Players of India pose for a group photo after winning the match for bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo(REUTERS)

The members of Indian men's hockey team in Tokyo etched their names in the history books after they led the team to a bronze medal win at the 2020 Olympics. India had to win an intense, thrilling, and grueling encounter against Germany that went right down to the wire. But in the end, despite trailing on two separate occasions in the match, India managed to pull off a stunning comeback 5-4 win to go past Germany and earn a podium finish.

Also read: 'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo

Here are the names of all the players who were a part of India's squad at the Tokyo Olympics:

Head Coach: Graham Reid

Dilpreet Singh

Rupinder Pal Singh

Surender Kumar

Manpreet Singh (Captain)

Hardik Singh

Gurjant Singh

Mandeep Singh

Simranjeet Singh

Mandeep Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Harmanpreet Singh

PR Sreejesh (Goalkeeper)

Sumit Kumar

Nilakanta Sharma

Shamsher Singh

Varun Kumar

Birendra Lakra

Amit Rohidas

Vivek Sagar Prasad

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics tokyo 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama

Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?

How to have a pool party in ‘elephant style’? This adorable video shows

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP