'This medal bigger than any World Cup': Wishes pour in as India win bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo

India men's hockey team won the hearts of the nation after they defeated Germany in a thrilling bronze medal match to add to India's tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Indian team led by captain Manpreet Singh came from behind twice to win the encounter 5-4 as India won their first Olympic medal in men's hockey since 1980.

Wishes poured in as the President of India Ramnath Kovind, along with several big political leaders took to Twitter to applaud India's big achievement in Tokyo and praised the team for ending a 41-year-long wait for a medal at the Games in hockey.

Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future. #Cheer4India @thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia🇮🇳.



A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men’s Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud. pic.twitter.com/Nl9LIujhVR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2021

What an emotional moment for India! Hockey team creates history. Congrats Team Hockey! Congrats India! pic.twitter.com/xT01V6UDZJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2021

Manpreet Singh dedicated the medal win to the frontline workers after the match. India could add another medal in hockey in Tokyo as the women's team will also compete in the bronze medal match on Friday.