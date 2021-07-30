'Remember the name': India celebrates after boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures medal at Tokyo Olympics

23-year-old Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she defeated former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of women's 69kg category. Lovlina, making her first Olympic appearance, was aggressive during the bout and looked to press the initiative as she upstaged Chin Chen to enter the semi-finals.

It was a split decision win for Lovlina but it was amply clear after the last round that she had prevailed over her opponent. The Assam boxer got the judge's nod and won 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

Wishes started pouring in for Lovlina as the whole nation celebrated her victory over Chin Chen. Here are some of the reactions to her win:-

Remember the name! #LovlinaBorgohain . She ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to reach the Semis.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4g1lKPF3Gb — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 30, 2021

Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals !



Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today!



We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action! https://t.co/s1Tk1BGxV7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2021

Many congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning her quarterfinal welterweight bout at #Tokyo2020.



India is now assured of 2nd Olympic medal.



India’s daughters continue to make us all proud. pic.twitter.com/6xG06stfE1 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 30, 2021

Medal confirmed for Lovlina!!!! Great show!!! Amazing amazing amazing — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 30, 2021









Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past.

She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

The youngster, who was laid low by COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent up emotions finally getting the better of her.

India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.

Earlier, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) lost to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the pre-quarterfinals to make an early exit from the Games here.

The 26-year-old Indian, seeded fourth, went down 0-5 despite a gritty performance.

She was impressive in the opening round and seemed to have caught Seesondee on the back-foot with her measured approach, sticking to a counter-attacking strategy.

However, the judges ruled unanimously in favour of the Thai, causing Simranjit to be a tad reckless in the second round.

The Indian paid for the hyper-aggressive approach in the first few seconds itself when Seesondee managed to connect some eye-catching left hooks.

The defensive errors in the second put paid to Simranjit's chances and even though she gave it her all in the third round, it needed nothing short of a demolition job to get over the line.

However, that was not to be as she bowed out following a unanimous verdict.

The 29-year-old Thai is a two-time world championships medallist and also won a silver in the 2018 Asian Games.

