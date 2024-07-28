Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on Sunday

New Delhi: After a medalless Day 1 for India, all eyes will be on pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and the women’s archery team to open the account at the Paris Olympics. Here are the five things to watch out for on Sunday: Manu Bhaker will be in action in 10m air pistol final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. (AP)

Badminton

The only double Olympic medallist in India’s 117-member contingent in Paris, PV Sindhu will start her campaign with an eye on winning a third medal. She has an easy match against world No.111 Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives, against whom the former world champion won their only previous meeting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where Sindhu won gold. First time Olympian HS Prannoy will also start his campaign with a first match against No.82 Fabian Roth of Germany.

Time: 12PM IST

Shooting

After the disappointment in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification on Saturday, Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita, in women, and Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta, in men, will be in action once more on Sunday. But the primary focus will be Manu Bhaker, who qualified for the 10m pistol women’s final with a solid third place finish in the qualifier.

Time: 12:45PM IST

Boxing

Two-time reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen received a tough draw. The competitive 50kg division has Nikhat lodged in a very challenging half of the draw that requires her to beat high-quality opponents. The unseeded Indian opens her campaign against Germany’s Maxi Karina Kloetzer in the Round of 32. If she progresses, she will be up against Chinese top seed Wu Yu, who is the reigning 52kg world champion as well as the 50kg Asian Games gold medallist.

Time: 3:50PM

Archery

The Indian women’s team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari, having directly qualified for the quarter-finals on Thursday, await either France or Netherlands. If they win the last eight match, they will likely take on powerhouse South Korea in the semi-finals.

Time: 5:45 PM

Swimming

South Korea’s Kim Woo-min would hope to add an Olympic medal to his World Championships gold when he lines up for the men’s 400m freestyle final on Sunday.

Time: 12:12AM