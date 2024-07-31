Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 (July 31) India full schedule: Spotlight on shuttlers Sindhu, Lakshya and boxer Lovlina

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be in action on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics in the singles events. Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu, who started her campaign with a dominant straight games win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq, will now clash against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba. Meanwhile, in the men's event, Lakshya will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, while Prannoy will lock horns with Vietnam's Duc Phat Le. Indian badminton player PV Sindhu will be seen in action on Wednesday.(ANI)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India won their second medal in the ongoing Olympics and it was once again Bhanu Bhaker who finished on the podium, but this time with her partner Sarabjot Singh in the mixed 10m air pistol events. The Indian pair bagged bronze medal. India will look to add more medals to their tally through shooting as four shooters will be seen in action in qualifications rounds on Wednesday. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be competing in the 50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification round, while Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari to feature in women's trap qualification.

Young India TT star Sreeja Akula will battle it out with Singapore's Jian Zeng in the round of 32 clash in the women's singles event.

Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, will start her campaign in Paris with a bout against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad.

Here is India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on day five of competition

Shooting

*50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale-- 12:30pm

*Women's Trap Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30pm

Badminton

*Women's singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) -- 12:50pm

*Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) -- 1:40pm

*Men's singles (Group stage): HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) -- 11pm

Table Tennis

*Women's singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 2:20pm

Boxing

*Women's 75kg round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)-- 3:50pm

*Men's 71kg round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) -- 12:18 am (Aug 1).

Archery:

*Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) -- 3:56pm

*Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination round: Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)-- 9:15pm

Equestrian:

*Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla -- 1:30pm.