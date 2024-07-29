Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Where is India placed after Manu Bhaker's historic bronze?

India's Paris Olympics 2024 medal vault earned its first laurel after Manu Bhaker secured a bronze in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event Saturday afternoon in Paris, positioning the country 22nd in the medal tally. Entering Day 3 of the Games, Japan is leading the standings with four golds, two silvers, and one bronze medal. Manu Bhaker got India off the mark in the Paris Olympics medal tally.(Getty)

Japan stood first in the Men's Épée Individual event in Fencing, Judo (men and women), and women’s Street Skateboarding. South Korea overtook Australia in the standings and is now tied with Japan, with seven total medals, including four golds, two silvers, and one bronze medal. South Korea's 16-year-old Ban Hyojin won a record-breaking gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle to equal the Olympic record of 251.8 set by China at Tokyo 2020.

Australia stands third in the medal tally with six total medals (4 gold, two silver). While the USA leads in total medals (12), it has clinched only three gold medals – one in fencing and two in swimming events. Team USA has six silver and three bronze medals.

What Day 3 has in store

Day 3 of the Paris 2024 Olympics is featuring 22 medal events, including top highlights like Great Britain's Tom Daley – who is looking to win a consecutive gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform.

For India, Arjun Babuta will compete for a medal in the 10m air rifle men's final. In comparison, in the women's 10m air rifle final, Ramita Jindal lost the opportunity to win a medal, finishing in the 7th position. But the good news for Indian fans is that Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh finished third in the 10m air pistol mixed team and will compete for the bronze medal on Tuesday, placing the 22-year-old in line for a second medal the Games.

No Indian athlete has won two medals at the same Olympic Games; hence, Bhaker, who became the first Indian woman to clinch a shooting medal at the Olympics, has a shot at history if she can cross the final hurdle on Tuesday.