PM Modi interacts with India's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Indian sportspersons who will be representing the country in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. PM Modi started the conversation by speaking with archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav.

Both Deepika and Pravin told PM Modi about their struggles and how they were preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

He then spoke to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who informed the prime minister about his recovery from a shoulder injury and also his experience of being part of the armed forced and his goal for the Tokyo Olympics.

In a message to Chopra, PM Modi said that he should not feel the pressure of expectations and should just focus on giving his 100 percent.

The prime minister then spoke with sprinter Dutee Chand, who will represent the country in the 100 and 200 metre sprints. Chand spoke about the tough challenges that she faced while coming through the ranks. PM Modi told her that the entire country wants to see her grab a podium finish in Tokyo.

PM Modi asked boxer Ashish Kumar about his fight against Covid-19 and also about losing his father. The boxer shared his journey with the prime minister and narrated the ordeal that he faced when he tested positive for Covid-19 in Spain.

PM Modi compared Ashish's example with that of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who too had played in the World Cup despite losing his father in 1999.

Champion boxer MC Mary Kom was the next athlete to interact with the prime minister. PM Modi told Mary Kom that she is an inspiration for the entire country and her achievements have inspired several young boxers.

Mary Kom told the prime minister about how her kids miss her when she is away representing the country and how she tells them to stay indoors due to Covid-19.

PM Modi asked Mary Kom about her favourite punch and who her idol is. Mary Kom said that she idolised legendary American boxer Mohammed Ali.

He then spoke with 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu and asked her how her practice at the Gachibowli Stadium was going on. Sindhu thanked the government for helping her get all the facilities to train for the upcoming Games.

In response to a question from the prime minister, PV Sindhu's father spoke about the need to allow young children to take up sports as it helps in keeping them healthy. He then spoke about the sacrifices that are needed from parents to ensure their children represent the country at the highest level.

PM Modi started of his conversation with shooter Elavenil Valarivan in Gujarati. The shooter spent her formative years of training in teh state and responded to the PM's question with a greeting in Gujarati.

She spoke about trying different sports as a kid and then choosing shooting as the sport where she wanted to make a name for herself. A college student herself, Elavenil informed the PM about how she is managing her career in shooting along with academics.

PM Modi asked shooter Saurabh Chaudhary about whether he does any meditation or yoga to help him concentrate. Chaudhary, India's top medal contender, informed the prime minister about his routine and also asked him about how he manages to keep calm while handling matters related to the country.

Veteran Olympian Sharath Kamal, who will represent India in table tennis, was asked by the PM to share his experience with young athletes. The paddler told the athletes to give utmost importance to Covid-19 norms and protect themselves. He went on to speak about how the scene has changed in India for professional sport and the kind of importance all sporting disciplines get in the country.

PM Modi asked Sharath Kamal to assume the role of a senior and elder and guide the youngsters at the Games.

He then went on to speak to female table tennis player Manika Batra, and congratulated her for teaching the sport to underprivileged kids.

