Rafael Nadal's priceless message to heartbroken Alcaraz; welcomes Djokovic to elite 'Golden Slam' list with epic post

It was a thriller on Sunday as Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles gold medal match, at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The tennis matches in this Olympics are being held at Roland Garros, it was a special victory for the Serbian as it was also his maiden Olympic gold. Djokovic won in straight sets 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2), and it also turned out to be his second Olympic medal. Serbia's Novak Djokovic , center, gold medalist, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, silver medalist, and Italian bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti pose on the podium,(AP)

Both players were extremely emotional after the match but for different reasons. Djokovic was euphoric after winning, and Alcaraz broke down. Taking to X, Rafael Nadal had a special message for his countryman. He wrote, "Carlos, although I know that today is a difficult day, value a medal that is very important for the entire country and you will see, over time, that it is for you too."

"Thank you for this incredible week and for a medal that you give us to Spanish sport. A hug," he added.

Nadal also had a special congratulatory message for Djokovic. He posted on Instagram story and wrote, "Congrats Novak on completing the (Career) Golden Slam and being able to achieve what you wanted. Well done."

The match was intense with the first set lasting more than 1.5 hours, and was filled with epic shots and rallies Meanwhile, in the second tiebreaker after Djokovic laced a cross court winner on the run to bag a 10-shot point for a 3-2 lead, he waved his arms to encourage fans more. Soon, he ended the game with a forehand winner.

Speaking after his win, Djokovic said, "When I take everything into consideration, this probably is the biggest sporting success I ever had in my career. This kind of supersedes everything that I imagined, that I hoped that I could experience, that I could feel."