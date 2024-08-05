Paris Olympics 2024, Day 10 (August 5) India's full schedule: Lakshya Sen eyes bronze medal; India to meet Romania

Novak Djokovic headlined Day 9 of the Paris Games by completing his career Golden Slam at the Paris Olympics 2024. In an enthralling men's singles final encounter, Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) to claim Serbia's gold at the Roland-Garros on Sunday. Djokovic's tennis masterclass was not the only talking point at the Paris Games as the Indian hockey team produced one of their most resolute performances against Great Britain yesterday. India's Lakshya Sen in action during the badminton men’s singles semi-final match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen(ANI)

PR Sreejesh was the Great Wall of India; the veteran goalkeeper made a couple of crucial saves following his superb show in regulation time to help India enter the last four with a 4-2 shootout win. Reflecting on the Indian hockey team's impressive showing, head coach Craig Fulton declared that Harmanpreet Singh's side had not just won a match, but the Men In Blue also made a statement of intent. Hockey India filed an official appeal after Amit Rohidas’ red card during the quarterfinal against Great Britain.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

India's dream of winning its first Olympic gold in badminton was shattered when in-form Lakshya Sen lost the semi-finals to defending champion Viktor Axelsen. Though Sen's 20-22 14-21 defeat to the World No.2 has put the ace shuttler out of gold contention, India can still bid farewell to the men's singles competition with a medal. Superstar Sen will meet Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze playoff on Day 10 of the Paris Games. Indian table tennis team will meet Romania in the women's round of 16 clash at the Summer Games.

Here's a quick look at India's schedule on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics:

Shooting

Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification): Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka -- 12.30 pm

Table tennis

Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India vs Romania -- 1.30 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 6.10 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 7.15 pm

Athletics

Women's 400m (Round 1): Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) -- 3.57 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1): Avinash Sable (Heat 2) -- 10.50 pm

Badminton

Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff): Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) -- 6.00 pm