Home / Sports / Olympics / Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics
India's Sumit Nagal (in frame) will start his Tokyo Olympics campaign against Istomin(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal (in frame) will start his Tokyo Olympics campaign against Istomin(AP)
olympics

Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics

Nagal, who qualified for the Games last week after large-scale withdrawals, was pitted against the lower-ranked Uzbek in the draw on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the opening round of the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics, starting on Friday.

Nagal, who qualified for the Games last week after large-scale withdrawals, was pitted against the lower-ranked Uzbek in the draw on Thursday.

A first-round win for the 23-year-old Indian, ranked 160, could see him face second-seeded Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who takes on Alexander Bublik in his opening round match.

In women's doubles, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will lock horns with the Kichenok twins -- Nadiia and Lyudmyla -- of Ukraine in the opening round.

Interestingly, Mirza had paired up with Nadiia after returning from her maternity leave to win the Hobart Open last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sumit nagal tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.