‘Thank you for giving us this joy’: Twitter hails Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history by clinching a gold medal with an 87.58m throw at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He became only the second Indian athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Neeraj took the first position in the first attempt with a throw of 87.03m. However, he bettered his performance in the following round with an 87.58m throw that kept him in the lead. His third attempt was 76.79m.

Neeraj’s gold in the men’s javelin throw event took India’s medal tally to seven at the Tokyo Olympics, bettering the count of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

Meanwhile, social media got flooded with reactions. Be it cricketers, actors, politicians or former Olympians, people came forward to congratulate the Indian hero who made his country proud by outclassing all other participants in style.

Here are the reactions:

GOLD This is the tweet. This is the emotion. Thank you Neeraj Chopra for giving us this joy. You have inspired us, you have given us hopes. You are our hero pic.twitter.com/1F7yfe7z40 — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) August 7, 2021

Champion 🥇 #NeerajChopra, you beauty 👏 Take a bow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021

GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! 🇮🇳

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!!

Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!!

History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021

Golden boy of Tokyo Olympics. Ohhhhh what a 🔥🔥performance.Congratulations Neeraj for achieving the impossible

#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/8Vx226KSZ0 — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) August 7, 2021

What a fantastic performance! Great way to close #Tokyo2020 ending with our highest medal tally. Take a bow, @Neeraj_chopra1. Top performance from a top athlete! 👏🏽 🥇 pic.twitter.com/rLDftZIJy7 — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 7, 2021

GOLD ✨✨✨✨👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NeerajChopra huge congratulations and 1.3 billion duas for you!! 💜💜🤗🤗 https://t.co/OxpUcVbuqp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 7, 2021

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece.