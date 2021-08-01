Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold
Tokyo 2020: Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold(AP)
Tokyo 2020: Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold(AP)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel's first Olympics gymnastics gold

  • Artem Dolgopyat finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tiebreak with a higher difficulty score.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Ukraine-born Artem Dolgopyat won the men's floor exercise on Sunday for Israel's first-ever Olympic gymnastics gold.

He finished level on points with Spain's Rayderley Zapata but won the tiebreak with a higher difficulty score.

China's Xiao Ruoteng took the bronze.

(More to follow)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics olympics + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.