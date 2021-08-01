Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold at Olympics
Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil celebrates winning gold in the Women's Vault Final. (Getty Images)
Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil celebrates winning gold in the Women's Vault Final. (Getty Images)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold at Olympics

  • Rebeca Andrade, the all-around silver medallist, went one better when succeeding the absent Simone Biles as women's vault champion at the Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
AFP | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Rebeca Andrade, the all-around silver medallist, went one better when succeeding the absent Simone Biles as women's vault champion at the Olympics on Sunday.

In silver came Mykayla Skinner, who took Biles's place in the final after the American superstar pulled out with 'the twisties', a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

The bronze went to Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.