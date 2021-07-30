Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win men's doubles gold
Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia pose with their gold medals. (Getty Images)
Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia pose with their gold medals. (Getty Images)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win men's doubles gold

  • Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the Olympics men’s doubles final to win their country’s first ever gold medal in the sport.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the Olympics men’s doubles final to win their country’s first ever gold medal in the sport.

The battle between the countrymen also produced Croatia’s first silver after three bronze medals at previous Games - two at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and one at Athens 2004.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Full Coverage

New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus won the bronze by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6(3) 6-2 to secure their country’s first ever Olympic tennis medal.

New Zealander Anthony Wilding had won a bronze medal as part of a combined Australasian team in 1912.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo 2020
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.