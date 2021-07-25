Tokyo 2020: Here's why Domino's offered free pizza for life to silver medallist Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu spread smiles to Indians across the world when she won the silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. She opened India's medal tally and when asked what she would do now that her event is over, she said she attend to her craving for pizzas. To everyone's surprise, Domino's heard that.

The giant and famous pizza chain, Domino's, on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that they would be offering the Olympic silver medallist free pizza for the rest of her life. (FULL TOKYO 2020 COVERAGE)

ALSO READ| TOKYO OLYMPICS DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS

They tweeted: "Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life. Congratulations again!!"

After the feat, the restaurant chain said they never want Mirabai Chanu to wait to eat a Pizza.

"What is common between India's Olympic medal Second place medaland everytime you say you'll just have one of pizza ? "It's just the first of manyyyyy," dominos_india tweeted.

"Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya. We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we're treating her to FREE Domino's pizza for life! #PizzasForLife," it added.

ALSO READ| Of Pizza, party and homecoming - Mirabai Chanu reveals her future plans

On Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the state government will be giving a cash award of ₹1 crore to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts in the competition

Chanu had said earlier in the day that it is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory.

Mirabai Chanu also said her silver medal win in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics will inspire girls to take up the sport.

"My dream of winning the medal has been achieved. I learned after my defeat in the Rio Olympics, changed my technique, and worked hard," said Chanu in a virtual press conference organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"My win will change things for sure as in weightlifting not many girls participate. After this, I want every girl to take weightlifting as a sport. In further tournaments, I want there should be maximum participation from the girls. I feel now more girls will take up the sport of weightlifting," she added.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)