Tokyo 2020: 'Still have no words to describe the feeling': Sindhu shares first thoughts after historic bronze medal win

PV Sindhu, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics badminton women's singles bronze medallist, on Monday took to her to her social media handles to share her thoughts after the historic win.

Sindhu, after beating China's He Bing Jiao 21-13,21-15 in the bronze medal on Sunday, won her second Olympic medal after bagging silver in Rio 2016. She scripted more history as she became the first Indian woman ever to win two individual Olympics medals. (Complete Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

Taking to her socials, she wrote:

"I appreciate all the well wishes and words of support from the bottom of my heart. I carried it all the way through and it means the world to me, just as this medal means everything for me to represent our nation.

"The Tokyo Olympics has been an experience that I will not forget, from preparing for 5 years to stepping in the medal podium- each moment is forever etched with me. It’s been a day and I still have no words to describe the feeling of holding an Olympic medal, it’s always a dream come true each time.

"It’s never just been a solo journey for me to get where I am, I am incredibly thankful to the people in my life who have continuously been with me through it all. I cannot thank everyone, but please know that I am so incredibly thankful and grateful for each and every person who has been there with me and the journey does not stop here!" said Sindhu.

The fact that Sindhu became only the fourth player to win women’s singles medal in consecutive games bears testament to her historic feat.

Meanwhile, speaking during the press conference right after her match, Sindhu quipped: "...I was blank, my coach was literally in tears, it was a big moment. I hugged him and said 'Thank you'. I didn't know what to do for 5-6 seconds, I shouted, so all emotions came together at that moment," she said during a virtual press conference."

Sindhu is also the reigning world champion.