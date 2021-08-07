Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Turkey's Surmeneli wins women's welterweight gold
Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, right, punches China's Cu Hong during their women's welterweight 69-kg boxing gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)
Tokyo 2020: Turkey's Surmeneli wins women's welterweight gold

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:04 PM IST

Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey beat Gu Hong of China to win the women's welterweight boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Gu took silver, while Lovlina Borgohain of India and Oshae Jones of the United States both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

