Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in Tokyo?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 India Schedule: Several Indian athletes will be in action on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. While shooters Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Abhishek Verma will eye medals on Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will also look to earn a Tokyo podium finish. India men's and women's hockey team will also open their campaigns:

Here is a look at the full schedule of Indian athletes on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics: (Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage)

5:00 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

6:00 AM: Mixed team archery - India (Deepika Kumari/Pravin Jadav) vs Chinese Taipei (LIN Chia-En/TANG Chih-Chun)

6:20 AM: Women's 49kg Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu

6:30 AM: Men's Hockey - India vs New Zealand

7:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Possibly Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan)

8:50 AM: Badminton - LEE Yang/WANG Chi-Lin vs RANKIREDDY Satwiksairaj/SHETTY Chirag

AFTER 7:30 AM: Judo - Shushila Devi vs CSERNOVICZKI Eva

AFTER 7:30 AM: Tennis - Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin

9:30 AM: Badminton - B. Sai Praneeth vs ZILBERMAN Misha

9:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification (Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary)

9:30 AM: Table Tennis - LIN Yun Ju / CHENG I Ching vs Sharath Kamal / BATRA Manika

12:00 PM: 10m Air Pistol Men's Final (Possibly, Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary)

12:15 PM: Table Tennis - BATRA Manika vs Ho Tin-Tin

13:00 PM: Table Tennis - BERGSTROEM Linda vs MUKHERJEE Sutirtha

15:54 PM: Boxing Vikas Krishan vs OKAZAWA Sewonrets Quincy Mensah

17:15 PM: Women's Hockey - Netherlands vs India