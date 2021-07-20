Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics chief Muto does not rule out 11th-hour cancellation of Games
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan.(REUTERS)
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan.(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief Muto does not rule out 11th-hour cancellation of Games

Tokyo 2020: Covid-19 cases are rising in Tokyo rising and the Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will be held without spectators.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:47 PM IST

The head of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, amid rising coronavirus cases that have presented organisers with mounting challenges.

Asked at a news conference if the Games, which are due to open on Friday, might still be cancelled, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary.

"We can't predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," said Muto.

ALSO READ: Japanese PM Suga says world should see safe Olympics staged

"We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."

Covid-19 cases are rising in Tokyo rising and the Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will be held without spectators. Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise the risk of further infections.

The opening ceremony will also take place without major Olympic sponsors, the companies said on Tuesday, dealing another blow to a slimmed-down Games as more athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

Muto, a former top financial bureaucrat with close ties to Japan's ruling party, is known for his careful choice of words, while organisers are facing a domestic public angry about coronavirus restrictions and concerned over a possible spike in cases triggered by Games attendees arriving from abroad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.