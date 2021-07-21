Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic arrives in Tokyo for the Games
Tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks to the media before traveling to Japan where he will represent Serbia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Belgrade, Serbia, (REUTERS)
Tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks to the media before traveling to Japan where he will represent Serbia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Belgrade, Serbia, (REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic arrives in Tokyo for the Games

Olympics: If Djokovic wins gold in men's singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a "Golden Slam" — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic, arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Olympic Games.

Only last Thursday, Djokovic, 34, posted on Twitter saying he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Games in Tokyo.

If he wins gold in men's singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a "Golden Slam" — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios are among the top men's players who won't be competing in the Olympics.

His previous best at an Olympics was bronze in Beijing in 2008.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
olympics tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.