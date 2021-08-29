Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Paralympics: TTFI announces 31 lakh cash reward for Bhavinaben
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Table Tennis Federation of India on Sunday announced a 31 cash reward for Bhavinaben Patel, who became the first Indian to win a table tennis medal at the Paralympics.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and TTFI President Dushyant Chautala announced the cash reward via a social media post.

Bhavinaben lost the final on Sunday but capped off a memorable campaign with a historic silver.

The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to China's Ying Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles Class 4 summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

international table tennis federation
