Vinesh Phogat consoled by PT Usha in hospital, first image of Indian wrestler after disqualification emerges

Amid all the hullabaloo surrounding Vinesh Phogat’s unfortunate disqualification from the Paris 2024 Olympics, a new photo of her with Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha has surfaced. In the picture, Usha attempts to comfort the Indian wrestler as Vinesh puts on a brave, smiling face. Vinesh Phogat of India during the Paris Olympics(REUTERS)

“Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking,” Usha had earlier said in a video statement. “I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of the complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India, and the whole country.”

The WFI has already appealed with United World Wrestling, the governing body for world wrestling, over the decision.

“We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation Of India has filed an appeal to UWW to consider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and it is following this up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless effort made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night so that she could meet the competition requirements.”

According to Indian Olympic team doctor Dinshaw Paudiwala, in an attempt to bring Phogat’s weight down to 50 kg, her team had to take measures like cutting her hair, not drinking water, or eating food.

"The coach initiated the weight-cut process that he had always employed with Vinesh,” he said. “This process had worked with her for a long time, and he felt confident. We went ahead with the weight-cut procedure. However, in the morning, we found despite all of our efforts, her weight was 100 grams over her 50kg weight category. And hence, she was disqualified. We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night, including cutting off her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite all of this, we couldn't make that 50kg weight category.”

“Vinesh interacted with the IOA president PT Usha. She mentioned that although she's physically and mentally normal, she is disappointed that this is her third Olympics and she is disqualified,” he added.