‘Your excellence is commendable’: PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Krishan Nagar on winning gold at Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to social media to congratulate India’s para-shuttler Krishna Nagar for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

Second seeded Nagar saw off his rival from Hong Kong 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final. A soon as the shuttler won the face-off, reactions began to pour in on social media.

PM Modi took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to Nagar. He wrote,

“Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead.”

Honourable President of India, Ramnath Kovid also lauded Nagar’s gold-winning performance and congratulated the 22-year-old on his remarkable feat.

“Historic performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you proved your mettle by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympics and keeping the tricolour high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes,” the President of India tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from prominent Indian leaders:

India now have five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals to be placed 24th. India had won just four medals in the last edition in Rio while the total count from the 1972 edition when the country competed for the first time till these Tokyo Games was 12.