A surgeon in love with his running shoes

New Delhi: When Dr. Kartik Karkera is not running marathons, he is either setting a bone or working with a scalpel in the operation theatre. An orthopaedic surgeon, he is one of the rare Indian athletes who juggle a demanding full-time profession with competitive sport, excelling at both. Dr. Kartik Karkera (C), an orthopaedic surgeon from Nashik, with his father and coach after coming third in the race for Elite Indian Men in the New Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, it was a special moment for Karkera to finish on the podium in the Indian elite men’s category at the Delhi Half Marathon. He came third clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes, 16 secs. A beaming Kartik, flanked by his father Jayraj Karkera and coach Vijender Singh, proudly wore the medal from one of the biggest road races in India.

“This was my fourth appearance at the elite level in the Delhi Half Marathon, and today was my best finish. I pushed a lot. Last year, I finished 10th. I was doing track events this year and clocked my personal best in the 1,500m (3:43.69), which is a Maharashtra state record. I am very happy to be on the podium,” said the 28-year-old.

The performance in 1,500m came at the National Senior Federation Championships in Kochi.

Kartik is attached to Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical Hospital in Nashik. “I shifted from Borivali to Nashik because of my training. My coach Vijender Singh has played a big role in my career. We planned today’s race well. My father has been a big support and mentor, and because of them I am on the podium here,” he told HT.

This year, he also finished third in the Tata Mumbai half marathon.

“It takes a lot physically and emotionally to do both. I start my day very early, wake up around 4.30–5am and train from 5.30 to 8am. I am at the hospital from 9am to 5pm, though it sometimes depends on the surgeries. I assist in surgeries, fractures and it is pre-planned. Accordingly, I manage my training so that I can balance both.

“It was difficult when I was doing my service bond of one year because then you have to be at the hospital for emergencies or casualty duties. You have to do night shifts. This year, starting from July, I am a bit free. I can decide what I want to do and I consult. I have clients, so that’s good.”

There are times though when he feels exhausted.

“I am able to do both because of my father. Psychologically, sometimes it feels like you will break down. That’s when my father plays a big role. He supports me mentally and helps me manage things. Sometimes I cry, but he is always there beside me. I don’t have any worries because I know I have someone standing behind me.”

The thought of concentrating only on sports did cross his mind, but his father encouraged him to pursue both. “When I got better in sports, in the fourth year I was like, okay, I will just stop. My father said, ‘No, you can do both—just try.’ Then I pushed and pushed. I finished my MBBS and then MD.”

His father, a businessman who was also a distance runner, says, “It’s challenging, but that’s life. You have to be strong. I just gave him options in life and encouraged him. Suppose this doesn’t happen, then something else will. My business is there also. He has all the options.”

There were four runners from the Nashik club at the Delhi half marathon.

Kartik also helps fellow athletes in sports science. “I look after the nutrition of athletes in the club. I have been injury-free for quite a long time because I have the knowledge of sports science and medicine.”

Kartik is now aiming to make it to the Indian team for next year’s Asian Games.