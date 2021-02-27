Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA

IND USA
Aditi Ashok in action(Getty Images)
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST

India's Aditi Ashok overcame an early double bogey with three birdies in the second round to make the cut in her first start of 2021 at the Gainbridge LPGA here.

With rounds of 74 and 71, Aditi is now T-57 as Lydia Ko, playing at her home course club, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club continued to lead, reaching 10-under after 36 holes.

Other than the double on second, Aditi birdied the fifth, 10th and 16th holes.

Annika Sorenstam, after shooting a first-round 75, carded her first official under-par round in competition since the final round of the 2008 Lorena Ochoa Invitational with a one-under 71 to also make the cut on the number.

One shot behind Ko is Florida native Nelly Korda after posting a 68 to finish at nine-under.

Fellow American Ryann O'Toole sits in solo third at 8-under after a second-straight 68. Close behind is major champion In Gee Chun in fourth at seven-under.

Chella Choi, Ashleigh Buhai and 2020/21 Tour rookie Patty Tavatanakit are in a tie for fifth at six-under.

Eight players remain in a tie for eighth, including LPGA Tour winners Jessica Korda, Stacy Lewis and Lexi Thompson.

Defending champion Madelene Sagstrom (77-69) also made the cut.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST
