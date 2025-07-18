After five editions, Bradley makes the cut

Portrush: Over the years, almost every Ryder Cup captain has admitted that the most difficult part of their tenure is when they have to finalise their picks, and then make that dreaded call to those players on the edge who did not make it to the team. Keegan Bradley plays from the rough on the 7th hole during the second round of the British Open on Friday. (AP)

It happened last time in 2023 as well, when American captain Zach Johnson overlooked the 11th-ranked Keegan Bradley.

Bradley is the US Captain this year when the Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black, and faces an even larger conundrum. The 38-year-old is playing some fantastic golf and has moved to No.7 in the world rankings and to No.9 in the US Ryder Cup rankings.

On Friday at the 153rd Open Championship in Portrush, Bradley, who has Irish heritage, made it a real possibility that he’d advance even further, shooting a bogey-free round of four-under par 67. At three-under par total, he has ensured that he will play in his first Open weekend after missing the cut in the last five editions and earn some hefty Ryder Cup points (1.5 points per $1,000 earned in majors).

If he does not qualify automatically (top six), it could be a very interesting case of what Bradley decides to do with himself. Good news or bad, at least he will be spared a phone call.

Bradley agreed it would be a very tough decision.

“It certainly won’t be easy. Nothing about picking whoever is ever going to be easy. But, if I get to that position and I feel like I am going to help the team, then I will consider playing,” said Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship, a signature event on the PGA Tour, a month ago.

“I get asked that question often, and I don’t really have an answer. I want to obviously wait until the time comes to pick the players and see how I am doing, and if there is somebody who is playing great and can take my spot. I will be thrilled. I just want to put the best team on the course at Bethpage.”

Former world No.1 Tiger Woods picked himself in the 2019 Presidents Cup when he was 13th in the rankings. And Bradley said he has been speaking to the 15-time major champion a lot.

“It’s interesting, because so many times in my career, I’ve leaned on other players to help me go through situations, whether it’s endorsements or certain situations or how I feel in tournaments. But I have no one to talk to about this. I can’t call someone who has done it (in Ryder Cup),” said Bradley.

“Tiger did it at the Presidents Cup. I’ve spoken to him a ton about this. But the Ryder Cup is a much different animal.

“We do have a plan. We have a ‘for instance’, if something like that happens. That can obviously change during the week. You have got to see how each player is playing. But we are learning as we go.

“Tiger has been really helpful. He obviously turned this position down (Ryder Cup captaincy) and it came to me, so he’s been very helpful in this process. He has been really kind to me. During this process, he’s been one of the most helpful people that I have had.”