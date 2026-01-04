After heartbreak, Tilottama finds new high in rifle 3 positions

Tilottama Sen was dejected when she failed to retain her Paris Olympics quota in the 10m air rifle and was left out of the Indian team. It wasn’t that she performed poorly in the Olympics selection trials, but the competition for quota spots in India was so intense that decimal points decided the outcome.

The 17-year-old shooting talent was coming off a brilliant 2023, having won silver at the Asian Championships, showing consistency and big match temperament. For two months after missing out on the Olympics berth though, Tilottama put her rifle aside. She then took up a new event – 50m rifle three positions – for the first time. Even last year, her scores were not high enough to earn her a place in the Indian team.

At the National Championships this year, however, Tilottama was in roaring form, winning her first senior national title in 3P. It is an event she has been training in for just a year. Competing against a strong field of reputed and experienced shooters, she topped qualification with an impressive score of 591. In the final, she remained consistent, built a solid lead, and clinched the title with a score of 466.9.

“I started three positions a year ago when I missed the Olympic berth and didn’t feel like shooting at all. My coach Manoj Kumar suggested, ‘Why don’t you try 50m?’ That’s how I got into 3P,” said Tilottama.

“It was a new event, it kept me interested. It helped me regain focus and I started enjoying the sport again.

“Missing out on the Paris Olympics was overwhelming and it took me a long time to get over the disappointment. I did very well in the trials, but it wasn’t my day. Within three-four months of starting 50m, I was competing in both 3P and 10m air rifle.”

Last year too, she found herself out of the team but used the time to train and polish skills.

“It was tough. I had been a consistent member of the team, and suddenly I was out of the Indian team for a whole year,” said the Karnataka shooter. “I worked a lot on my technique, especially in the 50m. In the end, it has paid off, so I’m happy I had that time.”

Rifle three positions is one of the toughest shooting events, requiring athletes to master shooting while standing, kneeling and being prone, besides adapting to outdoor conditions.

“In the beginning, it was difficult because you have to adjust in three positions and manage time. Gradually, I got the hang of it and did pretty well at the Nationals,” she said.

Tilottama was only a few months old when Abhinav Bindra won the 10m air rifle at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She took up shooting after watching videos of Bindra shooting, encouraged by her father Sujit, an IT professional. She started during the Covid pandemic and, within a few years, earned a place in the Indian junior team. She has since moved to the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Delhi and trains at the Karni Singh Range under national rifle coach Manoj Kumar.

“In 50m events, experience matters, but she showed remarkable maturity and took a strong lead from the start,” Kumar said. “For someone with limited experience in finals, it shows the talent she has. She adapts to changes very quickly and can handle both events.”

Her success also opens up more opportunities at the Asian Games, where shooters who can compete in multiple events are often preferred due to limited slots. At the previous Asian Games, Tilottama had missed selection by a whisker.

“I had the same score in the 10m air rifle as the shooter who was selected, but she could compete in air rifle and 3P,” she said.

The selection trials later this month will be crucial as Tilottama looks to stake claim for the Asian Games in Japan. “My focus is on the Asian Games trials and the World Championships, which will offer quota places for the LA Olympics,” she said.