New Delhi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said Yogasana would be pushed for inclusion in the future Olympic Games roster keeping in mind India's bid to host the 2036 Games as the sport geared up to make a statement with its maiden World Championship in Ahmedabad from June 4 to 8. Ahead of maiden World Yogasana C''ship, Sports Minister says pushing for Olympic inclusion

The World Championship will feature 529 athletes from over 60 countries with 114 of them being Indian yogasana practitioners. The Indian squad was picked after trials and is currently undergoing a training camp in Ahmedabad's Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

"Yogasana will be among the traditional sports in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad...We are bidding to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and when that happens, our sport should be there on the roster. Efforts are being made by both the government of India and the national federation to ensure that Yoga becomes an Olympic sport by that time," Mandaviya said at an event to launch the World Yogasana Championship here.

"Procedure is to have 75 countries as your signatories to become an international federation, after which a plea to the International Olympic Committee can be made for a sport's inclusion in the Olympics," he added.

World Yogasana vice President Udit Sheth echoed the view.

"Our vision is to have it as a demonstration sport in the 2032 Olympics and then make it a medal event in 2036 irrespective of whether the Games happen in Ahmedabad or anywhere else," he asserted.

At the upcoming world championship, 529 athletes have registered for the championship that will feature 12 events for six age groups starting from as young as 10 and then going up to 55 for both men and women.

World Yogasana Secretary General Jaideep Arya said the participation numbers could have been higher but a few countries had to withdraw because of the ongoing military conflict in the Gulf region.

"Three-four countries had to withdraw because of the war but overall participation is quite good. Nepal and Sri Lanka have the biggest contingent after india but we have participation from countries like the Netherlands, Oman, Japan, Kenya and Mauritius," Arya told reporters.

"Yoga is a wellness technique but yogasana is physical posture that can be judged. We have divided the competition into artistic and rhythmic and points system to be implemented by nine judges around the field of play.

Athletes would be judged on alignment, symmetry, face direction and muscle stability among other aspects while performing the asanas.

Sheth said the tournament, which will not be telecast live, will form the premise of a documentary going forward.

"Yogasana has the potential to become India's greatest sporting contribution to the world and that's where we are going. This is more than a championship, it is the beginning of a global sporting movement," he said.

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