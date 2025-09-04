Injury-hit New Zealand named their fourth and fifth choice scrum-halves Thursday for the Rugby Championship Test against South Africa, while star forward Ardie Savea will earn his 100th cap. All Blacks hit by scrum-half injuries for Springboks Test

Coach Scott Robertson made three starting changes from the side upset 29-23 by Argentina two weeks ago for the heavyweight clash of the world's two top-ranked sides in Auckland on Saturday.

Experienced scrum-half Finlay Christie will make his first start in more than a year after injuries ruled out the preferred trio Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham.

Uncapped Canterbury Crusader Kyle Preston is next in line off the bench, having completed his maiden Super Rugby season primarily as a bench player.

It is a major assignment for the pair of number nines, as New Zealand seek to defend their remarkable 50-match unbeaten run at Eden Park that dates back to 1994.

Christie came off the bench in both Tests against the Pumas last month, including the shock loss in Buenos Aires.

Wing Emoni Narawa replaces Sevu Reece in the other backline change.

There is one change to the pack, with Wallace Sititi at No.8 in his first Test start of an injury-plagued year, pushing Simon Parker to the side of the scrum.

Tupou Vaa'i is moved from flanker to lock resulting in a demotion to the bench for Fabian Holland, who has started at lock in all of New Zealand's five Tests this year.

Robertson said his team will be motivated to honour the milestone of Savea, among the world's pre-eminent forwards.

"Ardie embodies everything that makes an All Black. He brings an extraordinary level of passion, leadership, and mana every time he pulls on the jersey," Robertson said of the 31-year-old former world player of the year.

"We will honour his milestone with a performance that reflects not just his quality on the field, but the example he sets every day."

Recalled forwards Tyrel Lomax and Du'Plessis Kirifi are included on the bench.

New Zealand

Will Jordan; Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett ; Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

