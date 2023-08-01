Annulling OCA polls won't affect Hangzhou Asian Games: IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has assured the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of Asia that preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games will not suffer following the global body not recognising the recent elections of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). File photo of Randhir Singh(Olympic Council of Asia)

In a letter to NOCs, it has said it will continue to provide "assistance and service" for the Asian Games, which runs from September 23 to October 8. The IOC has said it will continue to work with OCA acting president Randhir Singh till “investigation” into the OCA elections are completed.

The IOC executive board had on July 27 announced that it will not recognise the recent OCA elections held in Bangkok, citing alleged interference by Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah. The IOC suspended the former OCA president for three years after his brother, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was elected president. The IOC ethics commission said Sheikh Ahmad -- he stepped down as OCA chief in 2021 -- had an "undeniable impact" on the elections.

The IOC allayed any concerns that the development could impact the conduct of the Games in China.

"We wish to assure you that this decision does not put into question the existing relationship between the IOC and the individual NOCs of Asia. The assistance and services provided by the IOC remain at your disposal as always and we count of our excellent collaboration to implement these to the benefit of the athletes and sport in Asia; in particular in your preparations for the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Olympic Games Paris 2024," James Macleod, NOC Relations, Olympic Solidarity and Olympism 365 director, said in a letter to the Asian NOCs on Monday.

"You will shortly receive the information as to how Asian NOCs will continue accessing the IOC funds, but we can already reassure you that these funds remain available through Olympic Solidarity in Lausanne," he said.

IOC will work with Randhir Singh “until such time as a full investigation by the IOC has been carried out.” Singh, former Indian Olympic Association secretary-general and ex-IOC member from India, is a vice-president of the Asian body. He has held office as OCA's acting president since Sheikh Ahmad stepped down as its head in 2021.

IOC has said its investigation into the OCA election is unlikely to be completed before October.