Archer Sheetal Devi wins over fans in Paris, receives thunderous applause from crowd at Paralympics with bullseye start

At just 17 years old, Sheetal Devi has emerged as an inspiring force in the world of para archery. Born without arms, she has developed a unique technique that allows her to compete at the highest level. Using her right leg to lift the bow, her right shoulder to draw the string, and the strength of her jaw to release the arrow, Sheetal's method is as awe-inspiring as it is effective. Sheetal Devi during her pre-quarters in Paralympics(X)

Seated on a chair, she performs this complex manoeuvre with a grace that makes her archery seem like poetry in motion, and has won the hearts of the fans. During the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Sheetal received incredible applause from the fans inside the stadium as she took over the challenge and hit the bullseye in her first attempt.

Sheetal had secured a second-place finish in the ranking round, narrowly missing a world para archery record by just one point. However, despite the strong start, Sheetal's quest for a Paralympic medal was met with heartbreak on Saturday.

In the Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination match, she faced off against Chile’s Mariana Zuniga in what turned out to be a nail-biting contest. Both archers displayed tremendous skill and determination, but in the end, Zuniga edged out a victory by the narrowest of margins, winning 138-137.

Sheetal started the match with a bang, hitting two consecutive 10s and following up with a 9 to take an early lead. Zuniga, though strong, managed only 28 points in the first end, giving Sheetal a slight edge. However, the momentum began to shift in the second end when a 7 from Sheetal allowed Zuniga to catch up.

From there, the match was a tight contest, with both archers matching each other almost point for point. The third end saw the scores tied at 82-82, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the fourth end, Zuniga applied pressure with two 10s and a 9, but Sheetal responded in kind, keeping the scores level as they headed into the final three arrows. The tension was palpable as both archers knew that any mistake could cost them the match. Unfortunately for Sheetal, an 8 on her final arrow allowed Zuniga to pull ahead with a 9, securing her victory.

Though Sheetal Devi fell short of advancing to the quarterfinals, her performance in Paris has only solidified her status as a rising star in para archery.