Arjun Erigaisi, Wesley So tear into ‘heartless’ Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky's death: ‘Never believed he cheated’

Daniel Naroditsky's sudden death has shaken the chess fraternity, especially considering that the American GM was only 29 years old, and less than a month short of his 30th birthday. Many of the world's top chess players have taken to social media to blame former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik for his cheating allegations on Naroditsky, which took a tremendous toll on his mental health. Arjun Erigaisi and Wesley So slammed Vladimir Kramnik.

Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi echoed similar sentiments, demanding that FIDE take action and to 'prevent Kramnik from playing with the mental health of others.' Erigaisi also shared a video clip of Naroditsky addressing the cheating allegations in his last streamed video.

What did Arjun Erigaisi and Wesley So say?

Taking to X, he wrote, "So heartbreaking. Isn’t this clip from Danya’s last stream more than good enough to understand how much his mental health was affected by the baseless accusations by Kramnik? @FIDE_chess Ethics Commission must step up and prevent Kramnik from playing with mental health of others."

Meanwhile, Filipino-American GM Wesley So also slammed Kramnik. He wrote on X, "Just to add my 2 cents. I think and in my opinion Kramnik’s response to Daniel’s passing was cold and heartless. I didn’t want to say anything in the beginning because it is not my place and Vlad has always been great towards me but things have gotten too far."

"In my personal view what was done and happened to Naroditsky was just shockingly and disturbingly evil and horrific. You wouldn’t wish that to happen to your worst enemy. Let’s say for a moment that Danya cheated (which I never believed). Would it be worth it to ruin a beautiful young life over a game? What was his soul worth? @VBkramnik , are you done? Maybe its not too late to just stop and fix/make things better. You are a living legend to this game. The chess world is not your enemy."

Kramnik's cheating allegations began in October 2024, when he repeatedly accused Naroditsky for over a year without substantial evidence. Naroditsky has also confessed in public that the accusations affected his mental health.