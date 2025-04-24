Arshad Nadeem rejects Neeraj Chopra Classic invitation after Pahalgam terror attack: ‘I am scheduled to leave for…’

With Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic Javelin event scheduled for May 24, Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem was expected to be a star attraction. But to the disappointment of fans, Nadeem recently revealed that he has declined the invite, as it clashes with his Asian Athletics Championship training period. In this combo photo, (L-R) Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and India's Neeraj Chopra celebrate during the Paris Olympics.(PTI)

According to PTI, Nadeem is grateful for the invite from Neeraj but is occupied with his training for the upcoming Asian Championship, which will be held from May 27-31. Nadeem's decision also comes after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arshad Nadeem rejects Neeraj Chopra's invitation

“The (NC) Classic event is from 20th May (May 24) whereas I am scheduled to leave for Korea on 22nd May for the Asian Athletics Championship,” he said.

Earlier, Chopra had revealed, “I have sent invitation to Arshad and he said he will get back to me after discussing with his coach. As of now he is yet to confirm participation.”

Nadeem is the reigning Olympic and CWG champion, and also the current World Athletics C’ship silver medallist. His 92.97 throw at the Paris Olympics is an Olympic and Asian record, and also the sixth longest throw in history of the sport.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin event will see the likes of Anderson Peters and Thomas Rohler in action, who have confirmed the participation. Peters is a two-time world champion from Grenada and Rohler is the 2016 Olympics gold medallist.

The event has been given a Category A status by World Athletics, and the venue has been shifted from Panchkula to Bengaluru, due to lighting and live telecast issues.

“I wanted the event in Panchkula but there are certain issues related to lighting (floodlight) at the stadium there. The World Athletics requirement is 600 lux (a measure of the intensity of light) for international broadcast, which is not there (in Panchkula) and it will take time (to install it),” Chopra explained.

“So for this year we have decided to shift the event to Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. I feel the evening weather in Bengaluru would be perfect for the event, for the athletes and the fans,” he added.