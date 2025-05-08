Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arshad Nadeem’s latest tweet amid India-Pakistan tensions leaves Indian fans fuming at Neeraj Chopra

ByHT Sports Desk
May 08, 2025 11:01 AM IST

Arshad Nadeem's recent tweet has left Indian fans fuming, who have once again taken to social media to attack Neeraj Chopra.

Hostilities have escalated between India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack. On Wednesday, India launched military strikes on Pakistan in response. Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed that it shot down five Indian Air Force Jets, according to reports. The Indian air strikes are in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people died. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, which has been denied by Islamabad. The attack’s responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba. Operation Sindoor was launched by India in the early hours of Wednesday.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem pose for a photo.(AP)
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem pose for a photo.(AP)

India revealed that the strikes were done on terrorist infrastructure. Meanwhile, Pakistan has maintained that civilians were killed and mosques were hit, according to reports.

Also Read: ‘It’s a shame we won’t have Arshad Nadeem’: Neeraj Chopra Classic participant breaks silence on post-Pahalgam snub

Amid the ongoing hostilities, javelin ace Arshad Nadeem has gone a notch higher and took to social media on Wednesday to proclaim his love for his country. Taking to X, Nadeem wrote, “#PakistanZindabad”, and he also posted a photo of him with the national flag.

The tweet left Indian fans fuming, and they took to the comment section to make their feelings known. A few days ago, fans had attacked Neeraj Chopra on social media after the Pahalgam attack for sending an invite to Arshad for the upcoming NC Classic. Later, Neeraj revealed that he had sent the invite before the attack. Also, Arshad publicly rejected the invite after the attack, citing other commitments.

One fan wrote, “Shame on the secularism bhaichara of@Neeraj_chopra1 Arshad stands for his country even though he doesn't get similar opportunities like Neeraj gets from India yet Arshad loves his country, his religion more. Wonder why Neeraj has to be identity less secular & timid.”

Anothre added, “Neeraj Chopra you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Here are the other reactions-

 

The previous social media attack on Neeraj left the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist fuming and he took to social media to reveal that even his mother was abused by fans.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Arshad Nadeem’s latest tweet amid India-Pakistan tensions leaves Indian fans fuming at Neeraj Chopra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On