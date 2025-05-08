Arshad Nadeem’s latest tweet amid India-Pakistan tensions leaves Indian fans fuming at Neeraj Chopra

Hostilities have escalated between India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack. On Wednesday, India launched military strikes on Pakistan in response. Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed that it shot down five Indian Air Force Jets, according to reports. The Indian air strikes are in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people died. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, which has been denied by Islamabad. The attack’s responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba. Operation Sindoor was launched by India in the early hours of Wednesday. Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem pose for a photo.(AP)

India revealed that the strikes were done on terrorist infrastructure. Meanwhile, Pakistan has maintained that civilians were killed and mosques were hit, according to reports.

Amid the ongoing hostilities, javelin ace Arshad Nadeem has gone a notch higher and took to social media on Wednesday to proclaim his love for his country. Taking to X, Nadeem wrote, “#PakistanZindabad”, and he also posted a photo of him with the national flag.

The tweet left Indian fans fuming, and they took to the comment section to make their feelings known. A few days ago, fans had attacked Neeraj Chopra on social media after the Pahalgam attack for sending an invite to Arshad for the upcoming NC Classic. Later, Neeraj revealed that he had sent the invite before the attack. Also, Arshad publicly rejected the invite after the attack, citing other commitments.

One fan wrote, “Shame on the secularism bhaichara of@Neeraj_chopra1 Arshad stands for his country even though he doesn't get similar opportunities like Neeraj gets from India yet Arshad loves his country, his religion more. Wonder why Neeraj has to be identity less secular & timid.”

Anothre added, “Neeraj Chopra you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Here are the other reactions-

The previous social media attack on Neeraj left the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist fuming and he took to social media to reveal that even his mother was abused by fans.