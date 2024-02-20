Artemi Panarin scores in OT to lift Rangers to 6-5 win over Islanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored 10 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied from three goals down to beat the rival New York Islanders 6-5 in a Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. HT Image

Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won their seventh straight and remained perfect in five outdoor games. Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere and Adam Fox each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves after allowing at least four goals for the 13th time this season.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was behind the bench for his fifth outdoor game, tying Joel Quenneville for the most in NHL history, and got his first win in the open air.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Islanders, who fell to 0-1-1 in outdoor games — with both losses coming against the Rangers. Noah Dobson had three assists to top 50 for the season and Ilya Sorokin had 32 saves.

KINGS 2, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period, including a short-handed go-ahead goal with 3:10 to play as Los Angeles rallied past Pittsburgh.

The Kings won their third straight to finish off a four-game road trip by beating the Penguins on a night Pittsburgh honored franchise icon Jaromir Jagr, who had his No. 68 retired during a pregame ceremony.

Cam Talbot finished with 29 saves for Los Angeles, which has won five of six.

Sidney Crosby scored his 31st goal of the season for Pittsburgh with a power-play goal late in the first period but the Penguins let a chance to build momentum at the start of a pivotal four-game homestand slip away over the final 20 minutes.

Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for the Penguins and was just over six minutes away from his NHL-leading seventh shutout when things fell apart.

AVALANCHE 3, COYOTES 3

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 6:35 remaining, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to give him at least a point in all 26 home games and Colorado beat Arizona, extending the Coyotes’ skid to nine in a row.

Ross Colton and Jack Johnson also scored and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28 shots for Colorado.

MacKinnon extended his point streak this season at Ball Arena with a second-period goal. His home point streak is the second-longest to open a season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game mark, set during the 1988-89 season with the Los Angeles Kings.

Matt Dumba, Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona, which hasn’t won since Jan. 22. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl