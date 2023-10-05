Asian Games 2023 Day 12 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for October 5 in Asiad Hangzhou

The Indian contingent will hope to continue their rich haul on Day 12 of the Asian Games with plenty of events lined-up throughout the day. While the track and field events are almost done, Man Singh and Belliappa Bopaiah will be in action in the men's marathon final. Apart from that squash singles and mixed double events will be in focus, with Indians taking part in both. The pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh will be in action in the mixed doubles finals, while Saurav Ghosal will aim for an elusive gold in men's singles action. Asian Games 2023 Day 12 India Full Schedule(PTI)

The women's hockey team will lock horns with hosts China in semifinal action. HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be engaged in quarterfinal action. The men's kabaddi team will hope to carry forward their winning momentum as they are lined-up to play Chinese Taipei and Japan.

Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Thursday (October 5):

ATHLETICS:

4:30 am: A Belliappa and Man Singh in the Men's Marathon.

ARCHERY:

6:10 am: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur vs Hong Kong in compound women's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

12:15 pm: Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Samadhan Jawkar vs Bhutan in compound men's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

BRIDGE:

6:30 am onwards: Men's team final.

WRESTLING:

7:30 am onwards: Antim vs Jasmina Immaeva in women's 53kg round of 16 match. Followed by medal rounds.

Narinder Cheema vs Lee Seyeol (South Korea) in women's 97kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Mansi vs TBD in women's freestyle 57kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Pooja Gehlot vs Manlika Esati (Thailand) in women's freestyle 50kg round of 17. Followed by medal rounds.

Naveen vs TBD in men's Greco-Roman 130kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

SQUASH:

11:30 am: Haridner Pal Sandhu and Dilipa Pallikal vs Malaysia mixed doubles final.

14:30 pm: Saurav Ghosal vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in men's singles final.

SEPAKTAKRAW:

6:30 am: India vs Thailand in men's regu group match.

7:30 am: India vs Vietnam in women's regu group match.

11:30 am: India vs Philippines in men's regu group match.

12:30 pm: India vs China in women's regu group match.

ROLLER SKATING:

6:30 am: Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Arpoudam in women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

11:30 am: Roller skating - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil in men's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

CANOE SLALOM:

7:00am Vishal Kewat in heat 1.

7:34am Shikha Chouhan in women's Kayak heat 1

8:18am

Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak heat 1.

JU-HITSU:

After 6.30 am: Kamal Singh vs Shyhberdi Rahmanov in men's 62kg round of 32.

Tarun Yadav vs Can van Thang (Vietnam) in men's 62kg round of 32 match.

Navya Pandey vs Odgerel Batbayar (Mongolia) in women's 48kg round of 32 match.

Anwesha Deb vs Wu Guanshan (China) in women's 48kg round of 16 match.

BADMINTON:

6:50 am: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China) in women's singles quarterfinals.

7:50 am: HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) in men's singles quarterfinals.

2:30 pm: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs JJ Nge and Johann P (Singapore) in men's doubles quarterfinals.

SOFT TENNIS:

7:30 am onwards: Chirag Patel and Raga Sri; Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari in mixed doubles group matches.

KABADDI:

8 am: India vs Chinese Taipei in men's group match.

13:30 pm: India vs Japan in men's group match.

SPORT CLIMBLING:

6:30am: Stephen Bharath kamath pereira and Aman verma in men's Boulder & Lead qualification - Boulder

6:30am: Shivani Charak and Saniya Farooque Shaikh in women's Boulder & Lead qualification - Boulder

11:20am: Stephen Bharath kamath pereira and Aman verma in men's Boulder & Lead qualification - Lead

11:20: Shivani Charak and Saniya Farooque Shaikh in women's Boulder & Lead qualification - Lead

CHESS:

12:30 pm onwards: Men's and women's team round 7.

HOCKEY:

1:30 pm: India vs China women's semifinals.

